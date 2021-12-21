Truegame Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $75,686.12 and $2,939.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

