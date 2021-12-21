Truist Securities Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,767,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

