Truist Securities Lowers SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $30.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

SIBN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist cut their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SIBN opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $4,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 163.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

