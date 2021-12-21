Truist Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $365.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $350.00. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.83.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,852. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in argenx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in argenx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,149,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

