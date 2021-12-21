TrumpCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,282.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $5,282.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lition (LIT) traded up 203.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 1,491,674,308.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

