TrustSwap Price Up 0.8% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $118.03 million and $920,162.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00199547 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

