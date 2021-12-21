TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.87

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.87 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 239.50 ($3.16). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.19), with a volume of 545,097 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.91).

The company has a market cap of £423.26 million and a PE ratio of 41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.87.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

