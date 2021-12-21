TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,857 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of TTM Technologies worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

