Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $83.09

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.09, but opened at $80.60. Tucows shares last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a P/E ratio of 116.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.02.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 135.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 429.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Tucows during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tucows by 102,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tucows during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

