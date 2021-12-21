Tullow Oil (TUWOY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS: TUWOY):

12/21/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/15/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/26/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 29,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

