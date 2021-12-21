Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.90

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.90 and traded as low as C$18.66. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$19.19, with a volume of 139,006 shares trading hands.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

