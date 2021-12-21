Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 369455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $624.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 291.3% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

