Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 125,000 Shares

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TYRA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYRA shares. Cowen started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

