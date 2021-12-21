Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John H. Tyson Sells 100,000 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.27. 1,475,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.