Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John H. Tyson Sells 100,000 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TSN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.27. 1,475,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.