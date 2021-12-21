U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

