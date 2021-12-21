U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

