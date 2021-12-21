U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

NYSE ALL opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

