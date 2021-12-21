U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,939 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PYPL opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

