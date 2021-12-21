U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 426,462 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,212,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,023,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

