U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $13.09 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $382.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

