U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $16.27 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,274,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 79,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.