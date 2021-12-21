U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

