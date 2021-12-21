U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $14.10 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

RTX stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

