U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $20.61 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 204,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

