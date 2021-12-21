U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $8.40 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,111,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

