Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $511,464.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $945,325.05 and approximately $511,464.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00189065 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.