UBS Group Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 243,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock worth $486,793. Company insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

