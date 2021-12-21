UBS Group Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 243,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34.
In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock worth $486,793. Company insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
