Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.64. Udemy shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 1,460 shares.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

