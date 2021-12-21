UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $537,427.38

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, UGAS has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $537,427.38 and approximately $222,327.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006731 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

