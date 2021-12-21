Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the period. Ultra Clean accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Ultra Clean worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

