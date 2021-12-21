Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the period. Ultra Clean makes up 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Ultra Clean worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ultra Clean by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

