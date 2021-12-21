Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $873,175.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

