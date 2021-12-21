UniLayer (LAYER) Price Up 0.2% This Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006725 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.