Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,343. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

