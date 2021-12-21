UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $3.56 million and $275,490.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,469,004 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

