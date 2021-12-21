Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is CNB Bank’s 5th Largest Position

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $240.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,409. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

