United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was down 3.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $46.86. Approximately 6,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

Specifically, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

