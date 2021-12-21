United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,082 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

