Unitrade (TRADE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $207,656.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

