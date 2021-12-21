Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UHS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.