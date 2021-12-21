uPlexa (UPX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $355.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $314,159.04 and $355.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

