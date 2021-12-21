Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $1,035,217.35 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $58,376.43.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76.

UPWK stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. 1,583,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,801. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $8,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 32.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

