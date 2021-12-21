Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 904,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 12,180,633 shares.The stock last traded at $69.59 and had previously closed at $69.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,110,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,104 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,532,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,239,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,256,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,665,000 after purchasing an additional 311,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218,441 shares in the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

