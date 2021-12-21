Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.39

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and traded as high as $69.60. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 15,020,993 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 67.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 400.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

