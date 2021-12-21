V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 6,770 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

CCAP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 125,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $505.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 38.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

