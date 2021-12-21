Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,736 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,463,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

