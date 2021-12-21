Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,734 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12,155.5% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 596,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 591,606 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 147,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,474,469. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

