Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,118 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.06. 16,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $251.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.