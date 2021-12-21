Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.16. 11,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

