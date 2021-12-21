Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $112,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. 38,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,925. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

